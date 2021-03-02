Paradigm adds anti-bribery and whistleblowing modules to Academy Test Zone

"These tests have been designed not just for advisers, but for all staff within a firm, and we’d welcome any feedback on other topics firms would like to see covered."

Paradigm has added a number of new test modules to its CPD Academy Test Zone.

Launched last year, the Test Zone is designed to support advisers to meet their annual CPD and training requirements, and assist firms in certifying advisers as ‘fit and proper’ to perform their role.

The newest test added to the Zone covers anti-bribery and whistleblowing. This module – suitable for all levels of staff within advisory firms - is designed to help individuals understand what bribery is, their obligations under the Bribery Act and what action a firm should take to prevent bribery within their business.

It also covers whistleblowing, helping firms to understand what whistleblowing is, how to report any wrongdoings and how whistleblowing affects employees. Paradigm said the module will help firms understand what good processes and procedures they need to follow when implementing an anti-bribery and whistleblowing policy.

Other tests in the Zone include two modules on ‘GDPR: Understanding your obligations’; money laundering – options for administrators and advisers, and for the Money Laundering Reporting Officer; vulnerable clients; complaints handling; and mortgage fraud.

These tests allow advisers to regularly test their knowledge and understanding of key areas of risk that may affect their day-to-day roles, offering between 30 and 45 minutes of CPD per test.

After completing the training module, users are directed to a multiple-choice test to confirm their understanding of the material. If they pass, they are provided with a CPD certificate and all activity is logged within the CPD Academy.

Christine Newell, mortgages technical director of Paradigm, commented: “Since we launched the CPD Academy Test Zone, we’ve been working hard to develop a range of engaging, educational modules which users can study and use to ensure they are meeting their training and competence responsibilities. These latest modules on anti-bribery, whistleblowing and GDPR will add further value in addition to the existing topics, and will allow users to study the material and test their knowledge immediately.

“The CPD Academy also allows advisers to track all CPD activity they have completed throughout the course of the year, which enables them to ensure they’re meeting their minimum requirements. We know this is extremely valuable to our users who have logged almost 10,000 hours’ worth of activity so far.

“These tests have been designed not just for advisers, but for all staff within a firm, and we’d welcome any feedback on other topics firms would like to see covered. Access to the Test Zone is available to firms who are not yet members of Paradigm, so we’d encourage any firms who are looking for a low-cost solution to their annual training requirements to get in touch to discuss this further.”