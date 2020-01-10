FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Paragon announce expansion to savings range with new Notice ISA

Warren Lewis
|
10th January 2020
Paragon has announced that it is to increase its savings offering with the addition of a new Notice Cash ISA for savers.

According to the lender, the new Notice ISA at 1.31% AER is perfect for those who are happy to lock their savings away for a period and who may not need immediate access to their cash.

Derek Sprawling, Savings Director at Paragon, comments on the launch: “The addition of this Notice ISA further bolsters the extensive range Paragon offers. Throughout our savings range we aim to give people more choice and consistently competitive rates to help them achieve their savings goals.”

He added: “We grew our savings deposits by 20% last year, so savers are clearly attracted to our range and service offering. We look forward to introducing more innovative products and services in 2020.”

The account comes as an addition to an already well-established range of savings products offered by Paragon, with 2019 seeing several new products launched, including the Lifetime ISA and a 40-Day Notice account.

