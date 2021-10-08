Pepper enhances residential & BTL limited edition products

Pepper Money has announced that it has made several changes to its Limited Edition Residential product range, to keep pace with the needs of borrowers with smaller deposits.

According to the lender, the Limited Edition range is available on its Pepper 48 product tier and is suitable for customers who haven’t had a CCJ or Default in 48 months. This product tier is also suitable for customers who fail a credit score with a mainstream lender or those with recent unsecured missed payments.

Originally only available as a single product up to 75% LTV, the expanded range now provides options at 65%, 75%, 80% and 85% LTV. All products are available on both 2-year and 5-year Fixed Rates, with prices starting from 2.90% on 2-year and 2.95% on 5-year, respectively. All products offer Free Valuations, with a Completion Fee of £995.

Additionally, Pepper Money has also reduced the Completion Fee on its existing Limited Edition Pepper 60 Buy to Let product, from 2.00% to 1.00%. The product is available to individual landlords and those operating in a limited company structure.

Paul Adams, (pictured) Sales Director at Pepper Money, says: “We’re proud to continue evolving our product range to meet the needs of brokers and their customers and our updated Residential Limited Edition products are now available to customers with smaller deposits. This means that even more people can benefit from our low Limited Edition rates.

“We also understand the challenges that landlords face in the current environment, and so we have reduced Completion Fees on our Buy to Let Limited Edition. We are sure these new and updated Limited Editions will prove popular with brokers and look forward to continuing to open the door for even more customers.”