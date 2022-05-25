Pepper expands sales team with new RDM for the North West

Richard has more than 16 years’ experience working in financial services, having previously worked as a mortgage consultant for Nationwide, providing advice on mortgage and insurance solutions for families. He moved into intermediary business development more than five years ago, working on both the Nationwide and The Mortgage Works brands.

As regional development manager for the North West, he will work with advisers in the region on delivering quick decisions and fast processing for their customers with circumstances requiring a more individual approach. These include the self-employed, people who earn irregular incomes, first-time buyers, customers with little on their credit record and customers with adverse credit.

Ryan Brailsford, head of sales at Pepper Money, says: “Without question, more brokers are discovering new reasons why they should work with a specialist lender like Pepper Money in sourcing a solution for their customers. Not only do we successfully cater for credit-impaired customers, but we’ve also become a ‘go to’ lender for customers who for many other reasons just don’t quite fit the mould in the mainstream market.

"This could be simply down to a low credit score, short term self-employment, complex income types as well as adverse credit. We back this up with great service levels, giving brokers direct access to their end-to-end case owner and remaining within 24 hours to assess documents and applications. A good RDM forms part of that service experience and I am so pleased we have Richard on board to be the face of Pepper Money in the North West.”

Richard Pugh, (pictured) regional development manager at Pepper Money, adds: “I’m really happy to be joining Pepper Money at such an exciting time for the lender. I have worked in financial services in a variety of roles and an integral part of all of these roles has been building relationships and identifying the best solution, whatever the scenario. Pepper Money has such a strong proposition for so many types of customers and I am looking forward to helping more brokers access its market-leading products and service in delivering solutions for their customers.”