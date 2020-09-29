Pepper Money completes £629m securitisations

"The success of these securitisations is particularly pleasing given the completely unprecedented environment we have lived through in the last six months and the challenges faced by non-bank lenders."

Pepper Money has completed two securitisations, worth a total of £629m.

The first transaction was a £352m securitisation of specialist first charge residential and buy-to-let mortgages originated by Pepper Money. This was followed by a £277m securitisation of second charge mortgages originated by Optimum Credit.

Laurence Morey, CEO of Pepper Money, said: “The success of these securitisations is particularly pleasing given the completely unprecedented environment we have lived through in the last six months and the challenges faced by non-bank lenders. It is reassuring that there continues to be such strong investor demand for high-quality assets and this provides us with a solid foundation on which we can confidently continue grow our first and second charge lending volumes.

“We will, of course, remain cognisant of the changing environment and maintain a robust and appropriate approach to underwriting, but we do so with an honest appetite to lend and a deep commitment to supporting our intermediary partners. I am confident that the challenges we have overcome will help us to establish a stronger sector that is better able to deliver the solutions that brokers need to meet the changing needs of a diverse group of borrowers.”