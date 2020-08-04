Promise Solutions re-brands as Promise Money

Packager and master broker Promise Solutions has rebranded as Promise Money as it brings consumer-facing and broker-facing business under the same brand.

This comes as the company prepares to launch its new website and a new processing portal.

Over the coming weeks, Promise plans to introduce new offers and services to brokers which improve the customer journey for them and their clients as well as giving them the opportunity to retain more income.

Steve Walker, managing director at Promise Money, said:

“For many years we have run our consumer and broker facing brands separately but have also broadened the range of products we offer. We have been working on this since last October and this is the first step to bring all of our services together under one brand and on a single website. It will make a massive improvement to how we service both our brokers and their clients.”

“One of the few good things to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic is the opportunity and time to redesign what the business looks like in the future and based on our testing so far we know customers and brokers are going to love it.”