Quilter launches personal counselling service for advisers

Quilter has joined forces with Spill, specialists in workplace mental health support, to launch new online resources and a personal counselling service for financial advisers and their staff.

Spill aims to make therapy and counselling more accessible throughout the UK. All Spill therapists are registered with the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy, the UK Council for Physiotherapy or another UK Standards Authority governing body. Every Spill therapist has completed at least three years of academic therapy training and has at least 100 clinical hours under training supervision.

Resources from Spill include bitesize content such as how to approach news and social media, how to prevent burnout and how to beat daily anxiety. Spill also offers one-to-one support in different formats: a free 'ask a therapist' service where advisers can browse real advice from therapists and suggest topics for them to cover; or alternatively one-to-one personal therapy sessions – which can be taken as a one off or over a course of 4-10 sessions. These are offered via Quilter’s There For You hub at a 30% discount.

All these services are completely confidential and can be found alongside other resources aimed at supporting advisers businesses through Quilter’s There for You hub.

Paul Feeney, CEO of Quilter, commented: “This pandemic has changed much about the way we work, live, function and support each other. It has underlined the importance of human connections and having someone to turn to in times of need. It is more important than ever for us to take care of our mental health and at Quilter we want to make sure that every financial adviser, no matter the size of their firm, has the resources and support they need. By joining forces with Spill I hope that we will be able to help the advice profession access the emotional and mental health support they need and deserve.”

Calvin Benton, CEO of Spill, said: "Spill was founded to help broaden access to therapy and counselling support beyond just those with diagnosable mental health conditions. Especially given the events of 2020, we believe everyone can benefit from accessing support in various forms, helping us all to build resilience, self-awareness and stronger all-round mental health. There's a lot of lip service around the importance of mental health in businesses at the moment, and so it's incredible to see Quilter taking the strong stance of providing tangible support for all advisors and their staff."

Richard Fraser, regional financial planning director at Quilter Private Client Advisers and qualified Samaritan, added: “The nature of being a financial adviser means you often have to deal with complex client emotions. Unfortunately some of the biggest financial impacts in your life can be negative: illness, death, unemployment just to name a few. And anyone going through that is highly likely to be struggling.

“It’s important to remember that financial advisers are not counsellors and shouldn’t be expected to have the specialist skill set to deal with complex emotional or mental health problems. That being said, even just being a listening ear to someone’s problems can have an impact on your mental health. It’s vital that advisers have the support they need to ensure their own mental wellbeing, particularly as those tough conversations may start to increase.”