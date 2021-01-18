Quilter offers free talks to help advisers beat ‘Blue Monday’

"At a time when we are under a national lockdown and attempting to get through a global pandemic, there is always the potential for an adviser’s mental health or emotional well-being to suffer"

Today is Blue Monday, the day in the year where people are most likely to feel down.

Quilter, in partnership with Spill, is offering a range of free talks for advisers to help them deal with common strains on their mental health including burnout, status anxiety and stress.

These talks are designed to offer support and guidance in beating the winter blues, avoiding burnout, dealing with stress and understanding status anxiety. They will be available to advisers and their colleagues.

The talks come alongside other resources provided by Quilter aimed at supporting advisers’ wellbeing, including bitesize content such as how to approach news and social media and how to beat daily anxiety.

Spill also offers one-to-one support in different formats: a free 'ask a therapist' service where advisers can browse real advice from therapists and suggest topics for them to cover; or alternatively one-to-one personal therapy sessions – which can be taken as a one off or over a course of 4-10 sessions. These are offered via Quilter’s There For You hub at a 30% discount.

Karen Blatchford, distribution director at Quilter, said: “Being a financial adviser is a demanding role, and sometimes involves dealing with complex client emotions and helping clients navigate difficult personal situations. At a time when we are under a national lockdown and attempting to get through a global pandemic, there is always the potential for an adviser’s mental health or emotional well-being to suffer as it can with all of us. There has never been a more appropriate time to take care of our wellbeing, so this Blue Monday, we are pleased to be able to offer these free talks as part of a wider package of support to help advisers as well as our own staff through this difficult period.”

Will Allen-Mersh, partner at Spill, added: "Blue Monday is supposedly the emotional low point of the year for people living in the Northern hemisphere. Spill is putting on a series of online sessions on Monday 18th January, to help people understand and overcome the January blues. With lockdown restrictions in place in the UK this January, it seems more pressing than ever that we all look out for our own mental wellbeing. We are delighted Quilter is helping financial advisers to access this, and we hope many benefit from the talks on offer.”