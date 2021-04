"I am confident that the agreement we have reached with the Utmost Group will ensure the continued success of the business, with a focus on delivering good customer outcomes"

Utmost Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Quilter International for £483m.

Quilter International will become a part of Utmost International, the international life assurance business of Utmost Group.

The Transaction adds £22bn of assets under administration and 90,000 policies to Utmost International.

Utmost Group's principal businesses are Utmost International and Utmost Life and Pensions, which together are responsible for over £37bn of primarily unit-linked policyholder assets for around 510,000 customers.

Utmost International provides international life assurance to affluent, high-net-worth and ultrahigh-net-worth individuals through Utmost Wealth Solutions, and group risk and savings solutions to multi-national corporates through Utmost Corporate Solutions.

In 2020, Utmost International had £30bn of assets under administration, 130,000 customers, and wrote £1.6bn of new business premiums. It was formed through the acquisition of insurers that were previously owned by major insurance groups.

Quilter International is an investment platform provider of cross-border investment solutions aimed primarily at affluent and high net worth UK residents seeking investment solutions outside of the UK, as well as expatriates and international investors in selected offshore markets. In 2020, Quilter International had £22bn of assets under administration, c. 90,000 policies and wrote £1.6bn of new business premiums.

Paul Thompson, CEO of Utmost Group, said: “This is a highly attractive acquisition for Utmost Group and underscores the importance of our Utmost International business. Quilter International is highly complementary to our existing International business from both an operational, product and distribution perspective.

"The acquisition is in line with our growth strategy and positions us well to benefit from the fundamental growth trends in the international life assurance sector. The acquisition confirms Utmost Group’s position as a leading insurance consolidator with £58bn of assets under administration and 600K customers on a pro-forma basis and gives us an enhanced platform to pursue acquisitions.

"I look forward to welcoming all the staff, customers and distribution partners to our Group. We are delighted to work with Quilter on this transaction and look forward to a productive partnership in the future.”

Paul Feeney, CEO of Quilter, added: “We are delighted to announce the proposed sale of Quilter International to the Utmost Group which represents an excellent outcome for all stakeholders.

"I would like to thank all our Quilter International colleagues for their dedication, professionalism and service to our customers, which has resulted in the creation of such a strong franchise.

"I am confident that the agreement we have reached with the Utmost Group will ensure the continued success of the business, with a focus on delivering good customer outcomes, as well as providing wider range of career opportunities for Quilter International’s employees within an enlarged international business."