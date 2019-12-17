RateSetter to launch product for advisers

P2P platform RateSetter has announced that it will launch a product for financial advisers in February next year.

Launched a decade ago, RateSetter has always planned to open up to the adviser community as a natural next step to making its product more available. The industry is consolidating following the tougher platform rules that came into force last week.

RateSetter’s Chief Investments Officer, Mario Lupori, said:

“P2P is a new asset class and represents an opportunity for investors to access returns previously gobbled up by the banks. RateSetter is not a savings account but it is a low risk investment.

"Our research with advisers tells us that there is demand for a product that pays more than cash without the volatility of shares.

"Our target is that it becomes normal for an investor with a diversified investment portfolio to include an allocation to an investment product like ours.

"We hope advisers will find our portal helpful for their clients to access P2P.”