realrates.com strengthens provider panel with addition of Loans Warehouse

Real interest rate loan comparison specialists, realrates.com, has announced that it has welcomed Loans Warehouse onto their provider panel this month.

The firm explained that its existing provider panel is predominately made up of personal loan lenders and the introduction of homeowner loans introduced through Loans Warehouse and their lender panel significantly strengthens and benefits customers who use realrates.com to compare loans.

Stuart Glendinning, founder and director of realrates.com, said: “As the saying goes 'timing is everything', and the new year has already started with a bang as we commence new partnerships to significantly increase loan volumes to what will be a major growth year.”

"Optimum Credit are the first of Loans Warehouse's lenders to go live with fixed rate products, with additional lenders to follow swiftly. Customers can see the interest rate and period of the fixed term together with a percentage chance of eligibility and the variable rate after the fixed period ends."

Matt Tristram, co-founder of Loans Warehouse, added: “We have a lot of new partnerships going live in 2020 but this is one with huge potential with the power of the realrates.com brand and the experience of the team. We are delighted to have been trusted as the exclusive partner for homeowner loans.”