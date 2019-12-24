Residential transactions see 3.2% November bounce: HMRC

"Once again, activity has shown to be continuing its seemingly relentless upwards trend, irrespective of huge political and seasonal distractions."

There were 102,050 residential property transactions in November, an annual rise of 1.9% and 3.2% higher than in October, according to the latest figures from HMRC.

Year-on-year, the non-seasonally adjusted estimate of UK residential teansactions is approximately 0.2% lower than in November 2018.

Mike Scott, chief property analyst at Yopa, commented: "New figures from HMRC for house sales in November confirm that the market is still doing well, and has recovered from its slowdown earlier in the year. The number of homes sold was 1.9% higher than in November last year. The year overall has stayed in line with the very stable figures from 2014 onwards, with an average of 100,000 homes sold per month, 1.2 million per year. We expect a slight increase in the numbers next year, as we enjoy a pause from the political uncertainty of the past few years, and there should be a little more than 1.2 million home sales in 2020."

Jeremy Leaf, north London estate agent and former RICS residential chairman, added: "Expect the unexpected with the 2019 property market! Once again, activity has shown to be continuing its seemingly relentless upwards trend, irrespective of huge political and seasonal distractions.

"Of course, transaction numbers are always a much better indicator of market health than more volatile house prices and these are no exception. On the ground, buyers are taking advantage of improving affordability and more stable employment but we do not expect a significant increase in values. Prices have been underpinned for some time by a shortage of supply so any rise is likely to be more than outweighed by the usual increases in stock at this time of year."