Should house price indices be suspended during Covid-19 crisis?

The Brightstar Group has called for the "immediate and indefinite suspension" of all house price indices until a meaningful number of property transactions can be processed.

Brightstar says the decision would "guard against unnecessary panic and knee jerk policy decisions" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rightmove recently suspended its house price report saying that “given the lockdown and pausing of key activities in the housing market, statistics on the number of properties coming to market, new seller asking prices, and new sales agreed are not meaningful”.

Analysis by Savills has also said that “in the coming months, low market activity is likely to make it relatively difficult to establish what has happened to prices, meaning this is only likely to become clear as we come out of the lockdown and transaction levels start to pick up.”

Rob Jupp, CEO at The Brightstar Group, said: “It is crucial that all house price indices are paused with immediate effect and continue to be suspended until the housing market is able to produce any meaningful data.

“We find ourselves in a completely unprecedented situation where the government has, with good reason and quite rightly, deliberately paused nearly all economic activity, and this has imposed an artificial halt on the housing market.

“With this as the backdrop, it seems mad to continue to measure the health of the market using traditional methods. The data simply isn’t there to provide any type of meaningful house price index at the moment.

“To continue to produce house price indices in this situation is very dangerous. It will lead to sensationalist headlines and create panic, which could impede the return of the market when the lockdown is lifted. It may also result in knee jerk policy decisions, which could have a lasting and negative impact on the market.”