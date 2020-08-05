SimplyBiz Group launches acquisition service

"The next step for us is to operate a consultancy programme for both sellers and buyers so they can go into this process armed with important knowledge and understanding."

The SimplyBiz Group has partnered with mergers and acquisition specialist Wealth Holdings to support delivery of its new ‘Horizon’ service.

The Group’s Horizon proposition, which provides end-to-end support for firms both preparing to sell their business and those interested in expanding through acquisition, launched two weeks ago and has received interest from over 100 firms.

Wealth Holdings offers one-to-one bespoke consultation for firms who are considering buying another advisory business.

Gary Kershaw, compliance director of The SimplyBiz Group, commented: “The team at Wealth Holdings has a huge amount of knowledge and experience when it comes to buying and selling advisory businesses. With Wealth Holdings and Alex we now have a team that have bought, worn and sold the T-shirts! We know how important this service is to many advisory firms so we have recruited the best team in the industry to support our Members.

“We are only two weeks into our launch and to have received interest from over 100 firms is unbelievable. The next step for us is to operate a consultancy programme for both sellers and buyers so they can go into this process armed with important knowledge and understanding. This will launch on the 1st September and is available to every member firm of The SimplyBiz Group.”

Andrew Smith, executive chairman of Wealth Holdings, added: “Wealth Holdings is very proud to have been selected to work with The SimplyBiz Group to help its member firms achieve their goals whilst continuing to deliver client-centric outcomes. In a crowded market, we will ensure businesses are transferred to people who care about them and operate in a similar way and with the same high level of integrity.”