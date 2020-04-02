SimplyBiz launches member payment holiday in Covid-19 support package

"We believe the ongoing health of the adviser community and the ongoing health of the economy are intrinsically entwined."

The SimplyBiz Group has launched a package of suppoer to the 3,700 adviser and broker firms who use its services during the Covid-19 crisis.

The package offers supports over seven key areas including cash flow management, learning and development and mental wellbeing.

The scheme consists of seven elements:

• A three month ‘payment holiday’

• Free access to software allowing advisers and brokers to service clients remotely

• Guidance on how to access the financial support available from the Government

• Support with diversification into alternative business areas in order to maintain cash flow

• A virtual learning centre, offering training and structured CPD events through a digital channel

• Regular and reliable news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic and both its effect on the industry and potential implications for clients

• Access to a workplace mental health support app, including a new module on issues specifically linked to isolation and working from home.

Matt Timmins, joint CEO of The SimplyBiz Group, commented: “We have put considerable work, thought and investment into building this additional support package, which addresses the biggest issues affecting advisers and brokers during the coronavirus crisis. Time and time again, the benefits to consumers of using a financial services professional have been demonstrated, and we believe the ongoing health of the adviser community and the ongoing health of the economy are intrinsically entwined.

“Advisers spend their working lives finding ways to protect the financial wellbeing and lifestyle of consumers and clients. In these extraordinary and challenging times, advisers themselves also need protection and additional support, and I am proud that the Group is there to help them. This package offers additional support with; managing cashflow, servicing clients remotely, accessing financial support, diversifying revenue streams, learning, staying informed and maintaining mental wellbeing.

“It is impossible to accurately predict how long this crisis will last, and exactly what the ramifications will be in the long-term. However, amongst all of this uncertainty, we want advisers and brokers to know that The SimplyBiz Group is in their corner and we will be there to support them through both the good times, and those which are more challenging.”