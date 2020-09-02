Skipton launches £40,000 broker community funding scheme

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for brokers to support a good cause with a share of £40,000, money that can make a real difference in our communities."

Skipton Building Society's £40,000 national community funding scheme is returning for its second year.

Community Giving allows brokers and employees of intermediary firms across the country to direct much-needed cash to good causes.

Following last year’s inaugural scheme, when 40 organisations tackling homelessness all received £1,000, an additional £40,000 was made available in response to the Covid-19 pandemic to support the 2019 Community Giving winners who each received a further £1,000.

Now Skipton intermediaries is launching Community Giving for 2020 and asking brokers and intermediaries to nominate charities and community groups which support housing and homelessness.

As last year, a total of 40 organisations across the country will be chosen to receive £1,000 to help them continue the great work they do for others.

One of the organisations that Skipton supported was HARP, a homeless charity in Southend. HARP was able to use the donation to provide beds, hot meals and clothing as well as other beneficial services to the 214 homeless people they currently provide housing for.

Brokers and employees of intermediary firms can put forward their favourite organisations for a £1,000 donation by downloading a nomination form at: www.skipton-intermediaries.co.uk/community-giving and emailing it to community.giving@skipton.co.uk.

Nominations are open now and close on Friday 30 October. All nominations will be reviewed during November and the 40 causes selected for an award will be announced on Monday 7 December and will all receive £1,000.

Paul Fenn, Skipton’s director of business development, said: “We were delighted to hear of the positive effects our donations made to the 40 successful groups last year and we are now looking forward to helping another raft of charities and good causes which are making a difference in housing and homelessness.

“Community Giving has already proved a great success and we wanted to give an extra commitment to help these groups as they struggled to carry on during Covid-19 pandemic. We are now excited to support the good causes that are selected for this year’s funding and look forward to another successful scheme.

“We think this is something intermediaries everywhere will want to get involved in. It’s a fantastic opportunity for brokers to support a good cause with a share of £40,000, money that can make a real difference in our communities. We want as many brokers as possible to get involved so they can help support their hero organisations.”