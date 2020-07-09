Stonebridge announces further updates to Revolution system

"We have continued to listen to adviser feedback and have been able to develop a range of amends and improvements requested by our users"

Stonebridge has completed a further selection of updates and developments to its Revolution platform.

The new features include:

• Notes summary – a new summary page allowing users to view a list of all case notes in one place.

• Network contact details – all key Stonebridge contact details, including those of BDMs and business standards managers, are clearly displayed on the Revolution home page.

• Record of user submitting application to lender/provider – a new field has been added to record the name of the agent who has submitted any mortgage, life or GI policy.

• Letter templates – ‘system generated’ and ‘user generated’ templates are now accessible and can be amended to suit branding.

The Revolution technical team have also completed a number of enhancements to the factfind element of the system.

Users can detail buy-to-let rental income on the address page of the factfind and it will also be automatically added to factfind budget data.

A delete button allows permitted users to remove factfinds no longer required, for example, in order to give access to a client questionnaire.

Additionally, a new mandatory field has been added to the ERC area of the factfind address page allowing users to clearly show the reason for a client’s decision to pay an ERC.

This month also sees the completion of phase six of an 11-stage restyling project for Revolution. This ongoing project is underpinned by the overall aims of improving user navigation and ensuring the platform works more responsively on iPads and tablet devices. The latest phase has now also delivered a new look and feel to all pages within the contact information area, tasks, reports, login, and search.

The next phase will include further restyling, a new adviser dashboard, an equity release factfind, and the ability to export property portfolio data.

Tim Merrey, director of Revolution, commented: “There continues to be a significant level of investment into Revolution, and as a result, we continue to be able to hit our multi-phase development milestones.

“In our latest set of updates we have continued to listen to adviser feedback and have been able to develop a range of amends and improvements requested by our users. This month, we focused on enhancing the factfind element of the system with a range of new options that will make life easier for all that use them.

“This focus on securing marginal gains for our users does not stop and the team is already working on the next phase and ensuring that the investment we have placed in Revolution delivers real benefits for all.

“If the lockdown has taught us anything, it’s the value of having ultra-high-quality technology that can be fully relied upon, and can be utilised to ensure business continues whatever happens, and wherever advisers are working. Revolution absolutely does that, and we will continue to listen to feedback about what is required next and where we can continue to support our firms.”