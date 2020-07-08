Sunak announces £2bn Green Homes Grant scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled the government's £2 billion Green Homes Grant scheme in today's Summer Economic Update.

Under the scheme, homeowners and landlords in England will be able to apply for vouchers from September to pay for green improvements such as loft, wall and floor insulation.

The government will fund two thirds of the cost of green improvements up to £5,000 per household and the full cost up to £10,000 for low income households.

Sunak said the vouchers could save some households hundreds of pounds a year on their energy bills while creating thousands of jobs for tradespeople.

The scheme is part of a £3 billion green investment package that could help support around 140,000 green jobs and upgrade buildings and reduce emissions.

Another £1 billion programme will make public buildings, including schools and hospitals, greener to help the country meet its ambitions of achieving Net Zero by 2050.