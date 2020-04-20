Tenet appoints new risk and regulatory director

"We are delighted to welcome Julie to Tenet and are looking forward to her continuing the development and implementation of Tenet’s compliance transformation project"

Tenet has appointed Julie Darlington as its new group risk and regulatory director as Caroline Bradley steps down from the role.

Julie joins Tenet from Quilter Financial Planning and will take up her new role in July.

Prior to this, Julie held CF10 and CF11 authorisations as the compliance director at CAERUS Financial.

Mark Scanlon, chief executive of Tenet, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Julie to Tenet and are looking forward to her continuing the development and implementation of Tenet’s compliance transformation project, which has been reviewing the end-to-end compliance journey for our members.

"Caroline will remain in post until an appropriate handover has been conducted. She has been a fundamental driver of the business since she joined in 2012, and has become a well-known and respected industry leader in her time at Tenet. We wish Caroline every success in her forthcoming endeavours.”