The Money Group announces senior marketing hire to support growth plans

The Money Group has appointed Rebecca Taylor as its new group marketing manager to help support the growth of TMG and its soon to be launched TMG Club.

TMG plans to develop a cohesive social media presence across all businesses and launch a new consumer-facing website featuring video content to help raise the Group's profile across the UK

Paul Lewis, MD of TMG Club, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rebecca to TMG, she will be able to offer me much needed support in order to build deeper, longer lasting relationships with our lending partners. We are currently preparing our event programme for the club, this will see us hosting a wide range of lender and broker initiatives in 2021, albeit some will no doubt remain virtual. Rebecca will play an integral part in delivering a programme we know lenders and brokers crave.

Martin Stewart, CEO and co-founder of TMG, commented: “Rebecca is our third senior management appointment this year and we can note wait for her to get involved, helping us develop our marketing strategy, not only for the Club but for the wider TMG business and brand. We have one final managerial appointment to make by the end of Q2 which will make the management team complete and in turn give us the confidence to push on with our extensive growth plans for the remainder of the year."