The Money Group completes board restructure

The Money Group has appointed Martin Stewart as CEO with Scott Thorpe taking up the role of group managing director.

TMG says the senior management alterations have been undertaken to help prepare the Group as it begins to implement its growth plans over the coming years.

TMG recently appointed Dave Corbett as recruitment and development director and Paul Lewis as managing director of its new mortgage club, which is set to launch in Q2.

Scott Thorpe, MD and co-founder of The Money Group, said: “Our recent appointments have enabled both Martin and myself to refocus on the overall plans for the group.

"We already have great brand directors in place who, with the help of Dave, are already making significant progress with their own business targets. We are also currently speaking with six new potential partners.

"On the club front, Paul has hit the ground running with the mortgage club and, such has been the demand, we are having to phase in lenders so that we can provide them with the service we have promised.

"So my main focus now is expanding the TMG offering. This will include our own bridging proposition and developing our own in-house conveyancing solution. TMG are a network of directly authorised, autonomous and free standing businesses but under a communal brand. They currently have 15 businesses within the group with plans to have 20 directly authorised firms and 100 advisers before the end of the year, expanding this to 50 brands and 200 advisers within three years."

Martin Stewart commented: “Our ambition has always been to become a significant player within financial services, we never wanted to be here just making up the numbers. TMG is an exciting place to be right now and in four short weeks we have already seen the quality and results that Paul and Dave are contributing to the wider group.

"My role will now be to ensure the brand has a clear vision and the ability to broaden its offering while Scott’s role will see him driving forward with his ideas and innovation and delivering on the plans we agree at board level."