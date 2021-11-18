FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
The Openwork Partnership appoints managing director

The Openwork Partnership has appointed Stuart Dodson to the new role of managing director to enhance the drive for growth across the network.

Rozi Jones
|
18th November 2021
hired new staff business grow
"We are delighted to be able to appoint Stuart Dodson and Liam Richards to their new roles and continue the evolution of our leadership team."

He brings extensive experience from his current role as managing director of Newcastle Financial Advisers and is well-known to The Openwork Partnership as chair of its Shareholder Council.

Previously he worked at Legal & General and the Money Advice Service during his 22-year career in financial services.

Stuart will be supported by Liam Richards who has been promoted to strategic partner director to work with larger firms in the network from his current role as sales director at Owl Financial, The Openwork Partnership’s specialist protection advice business.

Liam Richards joined Owl Financial in 2019 and has previously worked for Nationwide, HSBC and Santander during his 27-year career.

The recruitment process for a new chief commercial officer is also underway to replace Mike Morrow who is leaving in February.

Philip Howell, chief executive of The Openwork Partnership, said: “Our senior leadership team plans have been carefully managed to achieve the right combination of complementary skills to execute our strategy.

“We are delighted to be able to appoint Stuart Dodson and Liam Richards to their new roles and continue the evolution of our leadership team. We are sorry to see Mike leave and he does so with our genuine gratitude and best wishes for the future to a new personal opportunity.”

