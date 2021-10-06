FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

The Openwork Partnership build on growth strategy with new COO

Warren Lewis
|
6th October 2021
handshake business legal contract hire

Financial advice and investment network, The Openwork Partnership, has announced that it has appointed Frank Meere as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Frank brings more than 30 years of experience in the financial services sector including a wide range of Chief Operating Officer and general management positions with regional and global responsibilities.

Most recently he was Head of Data & Analytics at NatWest and previously worked at ABN Amro in the UK, the Netherlands and Poland.

Philip Howell, Chief Executive of The Openwork Partnership, said: “We are delighted to have attracted a leader with Frank’s experience and range of skills to help us continue to deliver on our growth strategy.”

Frank Meere, Chief Operating Officer at The Openwork Partnership added: “I am really excited to be joining The Openwork Partnership and look forward to supporting the continued expansion of the company.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.