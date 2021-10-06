The Openwork Partnership build on growth strategy with new COO

Financial advice and investment network, The Openwork Partnership, has announced that it has appointed Frank Meere as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Frank brings more than 30 years of experience in the financial services sector including a wide range of Chief Operating Officer and general management positions with regional and global responsibilities.

Most recently he was Head of Data & Analytics at NatWest and previously worked at ABN Amro in the UK, the Netherlands and Poland.

Philip Howell, Chief Executive of The Openwork Partnership, said: “We are delighted to have attracted a leader with Frank’s experience and range of skills to help us continue to deliver on our growth strategy.”

Frank Meere, Chief Operating Officer at The Openwork Partnership added: “I am really excited to be joining The Openwork Partnership and look forward to supporting the continued expansion of the company.”