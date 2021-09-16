TMG expands as Fairfield Money launches two new brands

"We are delighted to be able to launch the first of what we anticipate to be a number of branded businesses across Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire."

Fairfield Money has announced the launch of two new offices. The new businesses will be based in Cambridge and Stamford and offer whole of market mortgage and protection advice.

Fairfield Money is a directly authorised firm based in Suffolk and recently partnered with The Money Group, a network of independently owned, directly authorised firms.

Cambridge Money will be headed up by Michael Taylor-Brown and Stamford & Rutland Money will be run by Iain Prior.

Ben Ramsay, director of Fairfield Money said: “We are delighted to be able to launch the first of what we anticipate to be a number of branded businesses across Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire. One of the reasons we partnered with TMG was their flexibility in brand development, as well as their encouragement and support to help me build a visible and sustainable multi-outlet business. We are looking forward to helping Michael and Iain build their own brand within a brand and we are very confident that, before long, we will soon be a dominant player in the area.”

Dave Corbett, recruitment and development director at The Money Group said: “We had only just finished washing up the cups after Ben’s launch party on Thursday before he was emailing us announcing his two new businesses. But this is exactly what TMG is all about, support, encouragement and pushing brokers to look up and not accept second best. Ben has a great set up, a superb support team and he is the poster boy for us in terms of attitude and desire. We have no doubt that Iain and Michael will themselves be able to drive forward with their chosen brands ably supported by Ben and ourselves."