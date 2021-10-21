Total receipts during stamp duty holiday total £13.5bn

"Stamp duty has remained very lucrative for the taxman, despite a large proportion of property purchases being exempt from it for the last 14 months."

The Treasury has received £13.5bn in stamp duty revenue during the holiday period from July 2020 to the end of September 2021, according to analysis of HMRC receipts by Coventry Building Society.

The final phase of the stamp duty holiday – with the threshold decreasing from £500,000 to £250,000 on 30th June – ended on 30th September.

Stamp duty receipts for September were £1.3bn, taking the total receipts for the year so far to £8.9bn.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Stamp duty has remained very lucrative for the taxman, despite a large proportion of property purchases being exempt from it for the last 14 months. The demand for higher value homes, second homes and rental properties has kept stamp duty revenue at a very healthy level.

“With the Budget just a few weeks away, there’s a real opportunity for the government to reshape the stamp duty system. Easing the additional financial burden would make a huge difference to home buyers, not just those looking for their first home but for homeowners wanting to downsize. And reducing the extra cost of stamp duty for these homebuyers would mean a more stable and predictable property market.

“We also expect this to be a ‘green’ Budget, with a very heavy focus on environmental issues across the board. We think that the proposal from the Green Finance Institute should be seriously considered by the Chancellor as part of his Budget plans, to encourage sellers to make green improvements to their properties, which would help reduce the impact of the housing market on the environment.”