Tracey Bailey joins Gatehouse Bank as new COO

Gatehouse Bank has appointed Tracey Bailey its new chief operating officer.

Tracey, who has more than 20 years’ experience in operational leadership roles, joins the bank specialist lender Together where she was director of lending and change.

Tracey worked at Together for 22 years, starting as its head of regulated underwriting in 1999 before later becoming head of operational transformation. Responsible for simplifying processes for both customers and brokers, she also developed a keen awareness of the regulatory environment and how it can affect the drive for efficiencies.

She has worked in finance throughout her career, having started out at Nationwide, before moving into specialist lending with HFC Bank as an assistant branch manager, heading up the secured lending division at Advantage Mortgage Solutions and then Together.

Tracey will report to CEO Charles Haresnape and will be based at the bank’s office in Wilmslow, Cheshire, from where she will oversee the operations in both Wilmslow and Milton Keynes.

She said: “I was drawn to Gatehouse for a number of reasons, it has a great culture and values, and it is a hugely innovative organisation, with a great five-year strategy in place and a track record of continually growing and improving its products and services, from Shariah-compliant home finance to award-winning* green savings accounts.

“Having spent my recent career delivering change as well as tactical and strategic improvements in finance, the bank feels like the perfect fit, and I’m excited by the challenge and keen to get started in helping to deliver results.”

CEO Charles Haresnape added: “Tracey has considerable experience in key operational leadership roles where she has driven transformation and strategy, so she will be a great asset.

“We’ve been developing new ways to enhance our products and expand our offering, so it is an ideal time for her to join us, her experience will be invaluable as we look at additional ways to grow the business.”