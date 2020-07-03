UK Finance appoints MDs of innovation and economic crime

"The challenges to tackling economic crime are both diverse and growing and it’s vital that the public and private sectors play their parts in helping prevent this scourge on our society."

UK Finance has appointed two new managing directors.

Karen Baxter will lead on intelligence strategy for economic crime and Jana Mackintosh will become head of payments and innovation. Both will join the organisation in autumn this year.

Karen Baxter is currently commander for economic crime for City of London Police, the national coordinator for fraud investigations and the national lead for cyber protect across UK Policing.

With almost 30 years law enforcement experience, Karen has led the policing response nationally to fraud and financial crime for the last two years, focusing on the role of information and intelligence in the fight against economic crime, with a key understanding of the importance of working in partnership across the public and private sectors. In addition to leading on the fight against economic crime, Karen also has extensive investigative experience of serious and organised crime, terrorism, safeguarding, covert policing, cyber, murder and major crime.

Jana Mackintosh joins UK Finance from fintech firm FIS where she is currently director of government relations and public policy, responsible for its global strategic policy programme. In her newly created role at UK Finance, Jana will be responsible for leading the trade body’s payments and innovation policy and programme development.

Jana’s background and experience are in competition and regulatory policy. In 2014 she joined the FCA to deliver on its newly formed competition mandate, which subsequently led to the creation of the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR). She went on to establish the PSR and develop its initial regulatory and policy strategy, delivering its first market review and implementing key pieces of regulation including the second Payment Services Directive. Prior to this, Jana worked for a number of leading consultancies, including KPMG.

Jana has also served on various boards and committees including the Bank of England’s RTGS External Advisory Board, the PSR Panel, the European Payment Council Board, the Pay.UK Participant Advisory Council, as well as UK Finance’s Payments Product and Service Board.

Bob Wigley, chair at UK Finance, said: “With significant experience in their specialist areas, spanning commercial operations, law enforcement, regulation, policy and the public sector, Karen and Jana both bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise which I know will prove to be significant assets to the UK Finance team and invaluable to all our members in this sphere. We are very much looking forward to their both joining us in these key roles.”

Karen Baxter commented: “The challenges to tackling economic crime are both diverse and growing and it’s vital that the public and private sectors play their parts in helping prevent this scourge on our society. Intelligence sharing of criminal activity is key in achieving this and I look forward to working with UK Finance’s team, members and partners in helping the industry tackle economic and cyber enabled crime.”

Jana Mackintosh added: “Having worked closely with UK Finance since its formation, I am very much looking forward to joining the team and supporting our members as they face a series of ‘in-flight’ mandatory change programmes while also navigating the challenges and opportunities presented by innovation and digital technologies.”

Contact Information