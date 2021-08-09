ULS appoints director of conveyancing transformation

"The conveyancing market and home moving process has been under overwhelming pressure for a considerable time with systems and procedures that are often not fit for purpose."

ULS Technology has appointed Angela Hesketh as director of conveyancing transformation.

Angela has worked within legal practices specialising in conveyancing for more than 30 years. In recent years, she has used her expertise and knowledge to promote and encourage the need for change in this area, with roles such as chairing Liverpool Law Society conference, sitting on the executive board of the Conveyancing Association, acting as consultant for new entrants to the market and looking to pilot new offerings in addition to her press activity.

In her new role, Angela will work on pushing forward change within the conveyancing process using technology making the house buying, selling and owning a better experience for all involved.

Angela Hesketh said: “The conveyancing market and home moving process has been under overwhelming pressure for a considerable time with systems and procedures that are often not fit for purpose. There is a real need and desire to change both for consumers and professionals alike. To be part of that evolution and help deliver this change within a forward thinking and prominent company like ULS technology is really exciting. The opportunity to make a real difference is going to be amazing.”

Jesper With-Fogstrup, CEO at ULS Technology, said: “Since joining ULS technology, I have been clear in our objective to transform conveyancing and revolutionise home buy and selling for everyone involved – and appointing a director of conveyancing transformation is a natural next step in this journey. Angela has incredible experience and has already demonstrated her determination to enact change through her previous work. I am really pleased Angela is joining the team and I’m looking forward to creating a better experience for property buyers, sellers and professionals.”