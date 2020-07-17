ULS Technology appoints national account manager

"He brings a vast level of experience and helps strengthen our existing sales team."

ULS Technology has appointed Spencer Gale as a national account manager.

Spencer has over 20 years of intermediary sales experience within the financial services sector. In his new role, Spencer will provide support to several of the company’s clients and key partners.

He joins ULS from Axis Bank where he was a key account manager. Prior to that, he held roles at Magellan Homeloans, GE Money Home Lending, HFC Bank, and Barclays.

Spencer Gale commented: “ULS Technology through eConveyancer and DigitalMove are at a really exciting time in their evolution. They are a customer-centric organisation and, through innovation, are ensuring the whole conveyancing journey is as seamless as possible. I am looking forward to playing my part in developing the business and adding value to our partner relationships.”

Karen Rodrigues, sales director at ULS, added: “I am delighted to have Spencer join the team here at ULS - he brings a vast level of experience and helps strengthen our existing sales team. I am extremely excited to have Spencer join at a time where we are revolutionising the home moving and refinancing processes with DigitalMove - we have so much more to come!”