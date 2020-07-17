FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

ULS Technology appoints national account manager

Spencer joins ULS from Axis Bank where he was a key account manager.

Rozi Jones
|
17th July 2020
Spencer Gale ULS
"He brings a vast level of experience and helps strengthen our existing sales team."

ULS Technology has appointed Spencer Gale as a national account manager.

Spencer has over 20 years of intermediary sales experience within the financial services sector. In his new role, Spencer will provide support to several of the company’s clients and key partners.

He joins ULS from Axis Bank where he was a key account manager. Prior to that, he held roles at Magellan Homeloans, GE Money Home Lending, HFC Bank, and Barclays.

Spencer Gale commented: “ULS Technology through eConveyancer and DigitalMove are at a really exciting time in their evolution. They are a customer-centric organisation and, through innovation, are ensuring the whole conveyancing journey is as seamless as possible. I am looking forward to playing my part in developing the business and adding value to our partner relationships.”

Karen Rodrigues, sales director at ULS, added: “I am delighted to have Spencer join the team here at ULS - he brings a vast level of experience and helps strengthen our existing sales team. I am extremely excited to have Spencer join at a time where we are revolutionising the home moving and refinancing processes with DigitalMove - we have so much more to come!”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.