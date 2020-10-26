ULS Technology reveals new CEO

"We are delighted to welcome Jesper to ULS as we move into our next phase of growth with the Company focused on further expanding its digital reach."

ULS Technology has appointed Jesper With-Fogstrup as its new CEO. Jesper will start his role and join the Board in early 2021.

Jesper has over 20 years’ experience within digital and technology platform businesses and is joining the Company from HSBC where he was global head of digital as a channel, prior to which he was COO of ComparetheMarket.

Martin Rowland, non-executive chairman, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Jesper to ULS as we move into our next phase of growth with the Company focused on further expanding its digital reach. Following a thorough evaluation of candidates, we believe Jesper has the skills and sector experience to take the Group forward and achieve our objective of building a digital platform that transforms the way that consumers buy, sell and remortgage homes.

“The fact that we have been able to attract someone with Jesper’s experience and track record speaks highly of what we have achieved so far as a Company and, in particular, the potential of DigitalMove.”

Jesper With-Fogstrup added: “I’m very excited to be joining ULS at this pivotal moment. The Company has built a leading position in the UK conveyancing market and now has a significant opportunity to grow DigitalMove into a customer platform revolutionising the house buying, moving and owning experience; making it quicker and simpler.”