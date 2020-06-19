Unemployment to pose biggest challenge to property market recovery, advisers say: Digital FAE

"We’re delighted to say we’ll be bringing more Digital Future Adviser Events to the intermediary community this summer, so keep your eyes peeled!"

Advisers polled at this week’s Digital Future Adviser Event said they predicted the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis would be felt in both the short and long term.

The Future Adviser Event – hosted by experienced industry events professional Laura Calcroft – is launching its inaugural events in London and Manchester later this year.

However, to help advisers keep on top of the latest market changes, the Digital Future Adviser Event launched its first digital event to advisers in May, followed by another this week. More digital events are planned for the summer in order to keep advisers connected and informed during a period of social distancing.

The webinar-style events showcase the best that FAE offers to advisers, as well as giving industry experts the chance to help guide the intermediary community through these unprecedented months.

When asked what they felt was the biggest challenge to the recovery of the property market from the Covid-19 pandemic in the short term - i.e. over the next 3 months - 54% of advisers cited the effects of furlough and unemployment. Lender appetite, the next most-chosen option, came in at 31% - and concerns about backlogs for valuations seem to have evaporated as just 8% of advisers selected this option. Similarly, only 7% said that consumer reluctance would hold market recovery back, and none of the advisers polled thought continuing social distancing measures were a concern.

When asked the same question for the long-term picture - 12-18 months - advisers felt broadly that unemployment or financial problems caused by furlough would still be a key barrier to industry lending volumes. However, more respondents felt that consumer sentiment would be a problem in the long term, signalling that the threat of recession and Brexit’s impact was a key factor.

On which areas of lending they thought would recover most quickly, a resounding 64% said the remortgage market would bounce back fastest, followed by buy-to-let (12%), first-time buyer (9%), and later life lending (7%).

Event organiser Laura Calcroft said: “Yesterday was yet another fantastic event - it really shows how ready to connect and enthusiastic our industry is, even as we navigate the ‘new normal’. Our speakers were engaging, interesting, and covered a vast range of topics which really showcased the quality of education Future Adviser Event is bringing to the market.

“From our tech-focused demo labs to our informative seminars, each session showed what advisers will gain from our physical events later in the year, as well as giving our industry a much-needed chance to connect with one another and stay informed about what’s happening amid these uncertain times.

“We’re delighted to say we’ll be bringing more Digital Future Adviser Events to the intermediary community this summer, so keep your eyes peeled!”