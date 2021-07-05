United Trust Bank and ULS appoint chief technology officers

United Trust Bank and ULS Technology have both announced the appointment of new chief technology officers.

United Trust Bank has appointed James Masters to the newly created role. James has many years’ of experience working in technology in the financial services sector including roles with JPMorgan, F&C Asset Management and PriceWaterhouseCoopers. Most recently James was the global head of corporate technology for Schroders Investment Management.

Ed Mardell joins ULS Technology as chief technology officer, with nearly 20 years in senior technology positions including CTO roles at Zoopla and The Property Software Group. In his new role, Ed will oversee technology including the continued investment into digital solutions to introduce greater transparency and efficiency to the home moving process.

James Masters said: “I am hugely excited to be joining United Trust Bank with a mandate to develop and deliver the Bank’s digital technology and change strategy. UTB has already shown leadership in the specialist banking sector with its investment in intuitive fintech; improving customer and broker experiences, streamlining processes and encouraging easier and more secure communication between the Bank and its stakeholders. I’m keen to further leverage innovative technology which will evolve with the Bank and support its impressive growth.”

Rob Sherr, chief operating officer at United Trust Bank, commented: “The creation of this new senior role at UTB underlines the importance the Bank is placing on technology in helping us to maintain our commitment to innovate and improve customer and broker experiences when dealing with UTB.

“James’ deep technical knowledge and sector experience will be vital in helping us to stay abreast of the constantly evolving fintech landscape and delivering our exciting and dynamic change programme.”

Ed Mardell said: “ULS technology is at the forefront of accelerating the digital consumer journey when it comes to buying and selling homes, and the DigitalMove and eConveyancer platforms are already changing the way people think about conveyancing. However, this is just the start, and we have big plans to accelerate our investment in technology and revolutionise the whole experience. It’s an exciting opportunity and I’m really happy to be part of it.”

Jesper With-Fogstrup, CEO at ULS Technology, added: “At ULS Technology, we are putting customers and consumers at the centre of everything we do, focusing on developing the digital experiences that make the process of buying, selling or owning a home easier, less stressful and more transparent. Ed brings bags of domain level experience to ULS and will play a critical part as he leads our growing technology group executing against our strategy. I have every confidence that Ed will thrive in his new role and deliver against the exciting changes we are making to the home moving market.”