ValidPath launches succession planning service for advisers

The solution is designed to be an alternative to existing retirement choices such as IFA consolidators or “do-it-yourself” options, and ValidPath says the tool will 'empower' the next generation of ‘successor manager’ IFAs to become business owners while preserving independence and supporting clients’ best interests.

ValidPath's solution supports both single and multi-adviser firms, as well as Appointed Representative or Directly Authorised firms, with ValidPath managing the entire process from feasibility to due diligence, valuation determination to commercial terms, transaction structure to completion documentation, and the transition plan with ‘successor managers’.

Angus MacNee, CEO of ValidPath commented:

“ValidPath has been supporting IFAs for over 20 years, and it became apparent that a new approach to exit and succession was required to support the objectives and aspirations of IFAs that resonate with the core values of independence and independent financial advice.

"As an industry we need to support the next generation, and when you look at the alternatives in the marketplace, they are almost entirely vendor-focused and don’t empower the ‘successor managers’ to create value for themselves or offer piecemeal support that is transactionally focused and often self-serving. We have packaged a complete ‘turnkey’ solution that is entirely independent, fully funded and where we manage the entire process. That is why I am so pleased to bring the ValidPath Succession Solution to market after 18 months development for ValidPath and the IFA community. After all independence is everything, and we believe that independent financial advice is as important today, as it will be tomorrow.”