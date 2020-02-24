Voting opens for the 2020 Financial Reporter Awards

"There’s a real sense of excitement as we head back for our eleventh year holding the Financial Reporter Awards"

Voting has opened for the 11th annual Financial Reporter Awards.

Launched in 2009, the Financial Reporter Awards were developed to support the industry by promoting good practice and excellent service, and to reward those who uphold these values.

The unique voting system for the awards is now open, which amplifies the voice of the intermediary community by allowing brokers to vote for whichever company or individual they feel is the best, most innovative, or most deserving in each category – without panels or judges.

With categories including mortgages, specialist lending, later life, protection, legal services and technology, brokers are free to vote for those who go the extra mile – as well as individual awards to celebrate those whose personal efforts have been appreciated by our voters.

Last year's awards saw more voters than ever before, with over 10,000 votes cast - a number which has increased every year since the Awards launched.

After a decade in the North, 2020 sees the Financial Reporter Winners’ Party move to London’s quirky Hawker House. This move means the event will be Financial Reporter’s biggest awards party yet, alongside the hugely successful Women’s Recognition Awards programme, which returns for its third year in September.

Voting is open from today – you can visit the awards website and cast your votes at www.financialreporterawards.co.uk.

The top three finalists in each category will be announced on 9th April 2020, before the winners are revealed at the Winners’ Party on 21st May.

James Lucas, director of Barcadia Media, Financial Reporter’s parent company, commented: “There’s a real sense of excitement as we head back for our eleventh year holding the Financial Reporter Awards - our ten-year anniversary was a fantastic event last year, and we’re always keen to go that step further each year.



“While we are exceptionally proud of our Northern roots, marking a new decade of the FRAs by moving to London will allow an even wider audience to enjoy our famous Winners’ Party - and, of course, celebrate the worthy winners of these coveted awards.



“Good luck to all aspiring finalists and winners - and please cast your votes. It really is the best way to positively contribute towards our industry, make your voice heard, and reward those who promote real growth and innovation.”