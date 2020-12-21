FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Wales increases stamp duty surcharge

Rozi Jones
|
21st December 2020
"The measures are a proportionate response to the effect of the pandemic in Wales. Pressure will now be on the UK government to pass similar measures."

The draft Welsh Budget announced today includes changes to Welsh stamp duty that will take effect from tomorrow, 22nd December, unless contracts have exchanged before that date.

The changes include a 1% increase in the surcharge for purchases of second homes, from 3% to 4%, rising to 16% for homes worth over £1.6m. The surcharge is currently 3% in England and Northern Ireland and is already 4% in Scotland.

The extra revenue produced by the higher surcharge, estimated at £13 million, will be invested in social housing.

There will also be a 50% increase in the nil-rate band for non-residential (or mixed) transactions from £0-£150,000 to £0-£225,000. This change is designed to help businesses recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Welsh government also announced that the stamp duty holiday will not be extended in Wales. It will end, as planned, for completions on or after 1 April 2021.

Sean Randall, a partner at Blick Rothenberg, said: “The measures are a proportionate response to the effect of the pandemic in Wales. Pressure will now be on the UK government to pass similar measures."

