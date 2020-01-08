West One Loans appoints new National Account Manager

The lender announced this morning that it has welcomed Annette Tilbury as National Account Manager, who will focus on their new range of Buy-to-Let mortgage products.

Annette joins from Foundation Home Loans, where she spent two and a half years - also as a National Account Manager. This follows a 23-year career at CHL that has given her extensive knowledge of the mortgage industry and experience across sales, underwriting and asset management.

A fully qualified advisor with both CeMAP and DipMAP qualifications, Annette has more recently focused her career on working alongside key intermediaries and packagers across the country – a key part of her role in the West One Buy-to-Let team.

Annette Tilbury, National Account Manager, Buy-to-Let, said: “I’m excited to join West One and I’m eager to get going, as I believe they have created a compelling proposition for the BTL sector, with a range of products that can help meet the needs of underserved niches where a common sense approach to lending is required. I’m looking forward to working with packagers to bring this proposition to life and have had some very positive initial feedback on our offering.”

Andrew Ferguson, Managing Director, Buy-to-Let: “We are delighted to have Annette joining the team to support our master broker partners. She is well known and respected for her tenacious and customer focused approach amongst the packager community and is the ideal person to help support our growth plans for 2020. We are already working closely with some master broker partners and Annette’s role will enable us to further enhance our support to those firms as well as helping us gear up for future growth”.