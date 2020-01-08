West Yorkshire Money welcome new Director

West Yorkshire Money has announced the appointment of Emma Hutchinson as Director to the business

Adele Forbes, co-founder and Director of West Yorkshire Money commented; “ I am delighted to have Emma on board here at West Yorkshire Money. Emma is a very experienced Mortgage and Protection Adviser and as we begin to recruit and expand the business it was becoming obvious that we would need an additional senior manager to help with our development. “

Hutchison, who has ten years’ experience in various roles across the industry, said: “ I am delighted to be offered this position within West Yorkshire Money . I was at the point in my own career where I needed to feel part of a business that was going places and to be actively involved in that journey. From what I have seen so far and what I know of Adele’s plans and those of the wider Money Group I feel that I am now in the perfect role for myself ”