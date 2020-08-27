FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Winners of 2020 Women’s Recognition Awards revealed in live digital announcement - 1 hour to go!

Amy Loddington | Communications director, Barcadia Media
|
27th August 2020
WRA winners 2020

Financial Reporter will today reveal the winners for its 2020 Women’s Recognition Awards, sponsored by Barclays, live on Twitter at 1PM.

Due to Covid-19 our traditional awards evening could not go ahead - but we still plan to bring the excitement, anticipation and celebration to the announcement.

Watch our 2020 Women’s Recognition Award finals video below to see more details about the awards, our work on gender equality this year, and how you can join in with the live announcements tomorrow:

Follow our Twitter feed @FR_WRA to see the announcement live as it happens - and share your ‘good luck’ messages, celebrations and your own viewing parties with us using the hashtag #WRA20.

With over a thousand applications this year, the 2020 Women’s Recognition Awards was enormously popular, despite an unusual few months for our industry - and the expert judges chosen to select the finalists were faced with the difficult task of narrowing down the nominations.

To see who has made it to the final stage of the Women’s Recognition Awards 2020 and is in the running to be announced as a winner today, you can visit our website here.

Amy Loddington, Barcadia Media’s Communications Director, said: 

“The countdown is on and we are thrilled to be hosting an all-digital awards announcement today! We hope you’ll join us and share your congratulations with our winners and finalists as we go through the reveal, as well as taking away our overall message - that our industry will only be strengthened by making it truly equal.”

“A final thank you once again to our headline sponsors Barclays, our category sponsors, and our judges. Their support is invaluable and means we can continue to advocate for women in our industry receiving the recognition they so richly deserve.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.