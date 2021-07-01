Winners of the 2021 Financial Reporter Awards revealed!

"A huge thank you goes out to all of our readers who voted, as well as all of our finalists and winners for taking part in our Financial Reporter Awards"

Financial Reporter is delighted to announce the winners of its 2021 Awards, proudly sponsored by HSBC, which saw over 10,000 votes cast by the intermediary community.

Now in its twelfth year, the Financial Reporter Awards has once again given intermediaries the chance to vote for whoever they believe deserves to win.

With categories including mortgages, specialist lending, later life, protection, legal services and technology, brokers voted for those who go the extra mile – as well as individual awards to celebrate those whose personal efforts have been appreciated by our voters.

For the first year, the FRAs also included a panel of expert judges, who used their wisdom and experience to pick out winners from the shortlist of finalists our readers chose.

The winners have been announced on Twitter using the hashtag #FRA21, as well as online at https://www.financialreporterawards.co.uk/winners-2021, along with a special message from the Financial Reporter team.

James Lucas, director at Barcadia Media, commented: “The fact that we saw another record number of votes in this year’s Financial Reporter Awards not only shows the value in winning one of these coveted awards, but is also a testament to the hard work of lenders, BDMs and intermediaries in what has been another unprecedented year.

“Last year during our first digital winners’ party, we felt sure we’d be able to celebrate with everyone in person by this point in 2021, but everyone who has attended one of our previous parties knows that we like to do it in style. We want to do it right, without putting anyone at risk, and celebrate our finalists and their tremendous achievements properly.

“So, for 2021, we have once again announced the winners of the 2021 Financial Reporter Awards online, for what will hopefully be our last all-digital announcement.

“A huge thank you goes out to all of our readers who voted, as well as all of our finalists and winners for taking part in our Financial Reporter Awards and who truly deserve recognition for the hard work, innovation, and exceptional service they have provided over the past 12 months.

“And thank you of course to our esteemed panel of judges - introducing them to the process has added so much expertise and insight and we’re grateful they lent us their time to help choose this year’s winners.

“A final thank you goes to our sponsors, including our headline sponsor HSBC for Intermediaries, without whom the Awards wouldn’t happen.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with you all properly later this year, to raise a glass to every single finalist and winner, and we look forward to being back bigger and better next year!”