Zephyr Homeloans joins IMLA

Zephyr Homeloans, part of Computershare Loan Services, has become the latest lender to join the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA), bringing the total number of IMLA members to 43.

Paul Fryers, Managing Director, Zephyr Homeloans, will be the company’s representative at IMLA meetings.

Zephyr Homeloans is a dedicated buy-to-let lender and offers a range of buy-to-let mortgage products for standard properties, houses in multiple occupancy (HMOs) and multi-unit blocks (MUBs).

Kate Davies, Executive Director of the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association, said:

“This is a particularly interesting time for the buy-to-let market. Despite tax and regulatory changes in recent years, we are now seeing something of a resurgence of borrowers turning their attention to the buy-to-let market post-lockdown. Zephyr Homeloans is playing a key role supporting borrowers in this market by working to improve the availability of specialist buy-to-let products.

“We’re delighted to welcome Zephyr onboard and their addition to our membership will further strengthen IMLA’s representation of this area of the mortgage market.”

Paul Fryers, Managing Director, Zephyr Homeloans, said:

“I’m delighted that Zephyr has become a full IMLA member, and we’re looking forward to working with the association’s leadership team and members.

“We’re hoping to play a valuable role within IMLA initiatives as a result of both Zephyr’s knowledge of the buy-to-let market and Computershare Loan Services’ 30 years of experience working across the broader UK mortgage market.”