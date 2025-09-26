'Bridging is still the go-to for speed and flexibility': Paul Gavin, Alternative Bridging Corporation

FR: Alternative Bridging has been providing property finance for more than three decades. How has the business evolved in that time, and where is your focus today?

When Alternative Bridging first opened its doors, the focus was squarely on traditional bridging loans, providing quick, short-term funding for borrowers who needed to move fast. Back then, it was a much narrower market. Over the years, as client needs have become more varied and transactions more complex, we have evolved alongside them.

We have steadily expanded our product range to cover regulated and unregulated bridging, development finance, term loans, refurbishment loans and our Alternative Overdraft, a secured revolving credit facility that lets clients draw down and repay funds as their projects progress. It is all about giving people options that fit the reality of their deal.

Today, our focus is firmly on flexibility, speed and service. Every case is assessed on its merits, which means we can say yes where others might not. It is also why we have built such long-standing relationships with brokers, because we make sure the funding works in practice, not just on paper.

FR: What types of finance do you provide, and where do you see your key strengths in terms of client profile and funding purposes?

Our offering is deliberately broad because no two transactions are ever the same. But what really makes the difference is the team behind it. Between us, we have seen most scenarios before, so we understand the challenges brokers and their clients face and how to work through them.

That experience, combined with a willingness to treat every case individually, means we can move quickly and structure facilities that match both the asset and the borrower’s strategy. For brokers working in fast-moving markets or with clients whose needs do not fit the mainstream, that combination of speed and flexibility can be a real advantage.

FR: You have recently completed a number of high-profile transactions, from large multi-facility loans to secured overdraft arrangements for both residential and commercial purposes. How do these deals reflect your lending approach?

They really sum up what we are about. We are not a lender that specialises in just one thing. We are equally comfortable with a complex multi-million pound development as we are with a straightforward refurbishment or an overdraft facility for a portfolio investor.

In each case, the approach is always the same: keep it simple, be flexible and, when needed, shape the deal to fit the client rather than the other way round. Working closely with brokers from the outset means we can build something that genuinely works, whether that is combining short and long-term funding, structuring staged drawdowns, or providing a revolving facility to fund multiple acquisitions.

FR: Alternative Bridging has been vocal about the role of overdraft-style finance in both residential investment and SME lending. How do you see demand for this product developing, and what kinds of clients are using it most?

The Alternative Overdraft has really hit its stride over the last couple of years. For property investors, it is all about having the flexibility to buy, refurbish, sell, and go again without starting the funding process from scratch each time.

Developers are also finding it invaluable. By releasing equity from one project to fund another, they can avoid the delays and costs tied to arranging new facilities or waiting for lender sign-off on every step. In a market where speed can make or break a deal, having that cash on hand gives clients a serious edge.

FR: You have spoken before about SMEs buying the premises they used to rent. What is driving that trend, and how can brokers tap into this opportunity?

I believe we are seeing it for a few reasons. Some landlords are selling up, and that is creating chances for long-standing tenants to buy, often at favourable prices. Others just want more control over the space they trade from, especially if they have invested heavily in it over the years.

Rising commercial rents are another big factor, particularly when they are tied to inflation. Buying can give business owners stability and protect them from unpredictable increases down the line. For brokers, it is worth having the conversation with SME clients about their premises. For many, ownership could be the logical next step in their growth.

FR: The bridging market has been active despite recent economic challenges. Where do you see the main opportunities for brokers right now, both in bridging and in other areas like term loans or development finance?

Bridging is still the go-to for speed and flexibility, especially when mainstream lenders are taking longer to make decisions. There is activity in auction purchases, where tight completion deadlines are the norm, and in light refurbishments, with landlords improving stock rather than buying new. Downsizing and equity release are also common, particularly among older homeowners, and small to medium sized developers continue to look for quick, flexible funding they cannot always get from the bigger banks.

Longer-term finance is making a comeback too, as landlords and investors look for stability in what is still a relatively high interest rate environment. That is one reason we are reviewing our term loan facility to offer longer fixed-rate options. It means clients can move from short-term to long-term funding without switching lenders.

FR: How does Alternative Bridging work with brokers to get complex or unusual deals across the line?

For us, certainty begins on day one. We start by asking the right questions to fully understand the client’s aims, then shape the facility around that. We do not make assumptions, and we avoid shifting the goalposts mid-way through.

Our early-stage process is thorough but leads to faster transactions down the line. We verify the details, tackle any potential hurdles early, and only issue terms we know we can deliver on. From there, it comes down to the valuation and legal due diligence matching our expectations. Brokers value that clarity because it means fewer surprises and a smoother path to completion.

FR: Finally, what can we expect to see from Alternative Bridging over the rest of 2025?

We are looking to grow our presence in regulated bridging, semi-commercial lending and the Alternative Overdraft market. We are also currently reviewing our term loan product options, with further announcements expected later in the year.

Above all, our focus will remain on giving brokers the tools they need, quick decisions, creative deal structuring and funding that works in the real world.