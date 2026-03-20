'I’m really excited about how evolving lending technology is changing the way we work': Sarah Millard, Precise Bridging

FR: Can you walk us through your background and career journey so far?

I’ve spent around 25 years in the mortgage industry, starting with 10 years in mortgage underwriting, which gave me a solid grounding in lending and risk.

About 15 years ago, when Precise moved into the bridging market, I joined the new bridging underwriting team. I’ve grown with the proposition ever since, taking on more responsibility as the product developed and learning something new from every case.

That progression led me to my current role as head of bridging, which I’m really proud of. I’m fortunate to work with talented colleagues who continually influence my thinking, and that collaborative learning is still a big part of how I approach my work today.

FR: For those less familiar, how would you describe the role of a bridging underwriter and what do you view the most critical when assessing a short-term loan application?

A bridging underwriter is fundamentally a problem solver. Instead of working through a rigid checklist, you’re analysing the asset, the exit strategy and the overall risk to understand how a deal can work. It’s fast paced and highly collaborative, with constant interaction between brokers, customers and internal teams.

The role requires sound judgment, creativity and strong market awareness as every decision has a real impact on both the borrower and the business.

When assessing a short term loan, the most critical factors are:

• A viable exit route: how and when the loan will be repaid.

• Whether the term is realistic for the customer’s plans.

• Whether the applicant’s profile fits the scenario and supports the proposed outcome.

Ultimately, we always look for ways to lend responsibly. It’s about ensuring the deal makes sense for both the borrower and the business, while managing risk in a balanced and pragmatic way.

FR: What do you think will shape the future of short-term lending?

I think we’ll see short term lending become even faster and more efficient as AI enhanced underwriting and advanced technology continue to develop. Things like automated document analysis and predictive models for default and exit route risk will help underwriters make clearer, more accurate decisions, sooner.

We’ll also see progress in digital conveyancing, which should speed up completions and reduce friction for brokers and borrowers. Altogether, these innovations will make the whole process smarter, quicker and more transparent.

FR: What does your new role mean to you, and what are you most looking forward to accomplishing?

Stepping into this role means a lot to me, it’s a chance to really shape the next phase of our bridging growth. I’m looking forward to developing a high performing underwriting department that’s clear, consistent and fast for both brokers and borrowers.

A big focus for me will be strengthening our underwriting standards as the market continues to evolve and leading our strategy at a time when exit risk and volatility need sharper attention.

Overall, I’m excited to support improvements that make the journey smoother for our partners while building a team that’s confident, capable and ready for the future.

FR: If you could give one piece of advice to someone starting a career in underwriting, what would it be?

Be curious and always make the effort to understand the full story behind every case. Strong attention to detail is essential, but so is understanding the market, the regulatory landscape and the wider context you’re working in.

Build relationships early, with your team, brokers and stakeholders because underwriting is never done in isolation. The best underwriters learn from the people around them as much as they do from the cases they handle.

Above all, stay open minded. Trust your judgement, keep learning from experience and stay humble. Over time, it’s those relationships and real world experiences that shape a truly great underwriter.

FR: What excites you most about the future of your role or the industry?

I’m really excited about how evolving lending technology is changing the way we work. Smarter data and better tools will make underwriting faster, more accurate, and more efficient for everyone involved.

I’m also looking forward to the increased collaboration with brokers and key stakeholders. Strengthening those relationships means we can refine the lending process together and create a smoother, more predictable experience.

And overall, it’s great to be part of a market that’s becoming more professional and more disciplined. That shift is raising standards across the industry, and it creates a really positive environment to lead, innovate, and keep improving how we lend.