FR: How did you get into specialist finance, and what does your role at YB Financial Advisory involve?

My specialist finance experience started when I joined YB Financial Advisory in Leeds around two and a half years ago. Since then, I’ve supported property clients with everything from buy-to-let mortgages and commercial mortgages to bridging and development finance, plus plenty in between.

That variety is one of the things I enjoy about the job. Each day brings new challenges, and no two clients approach their financial goals in quite the same way.

A lot of the role is about understanding what somebody actually needs the funding to do. Are they buying a property, refinancing something they already own or trying to release capital for the next stage of their business? From there, we can look across the market and work out which lenders and structures might suit them.

You’re also helping clients make sense of the options. We spend our time dealing with finance, but for our clients, arranging finance is often just one part of the much bigger picture. They may also be managing a property portfolio or running a business alongside meeting all the requirements we ask of them.

FR: What are you seeing from commercial property clients at the moment?

There’s more caution than we’ve been used to. The wider economic uncertainty and the increases in rates have made clients think carefully about what they’re taking on, particularly when it comes to the monthly cost.

For somebody coming off an older fixed rate, the difference in repayments can be quite sharp. Even if they haven’t changed their borrowing, the cost of servicing it can look very different, and that inevitably affects their plans.

Alongside that, we’ve had property valuations coming back below expectations, which can make arranging longer-term finance more challenging. A client may have a particular loan amount in mind, but if the valuation doesn’t support it, you have to revisit the figures and explain what’s achievable.

Those are much easier conversations to have early. If somebody is approaching the end of a deal, we want to understand their position while there’s still time to consider the options properly. Nobody enjoys finding out late in the process that the numbers aren’t going to work as they expected.

FR: Where do you see the biggest opportunities for commercial finance brokers?

Two areas stand out for me. The first is helping borrowers who’ve been told no by their bank, and the second is supporting people who own and manage their own businesses.

With a bank decline, the useful next question is ‘Why?’ It might be something about the property, the borrowing requirement or the bank’s appetite for that type of transaction. Until you understand the reason, you can’t really judge what another lender might be able to do.

There’s an opportunity for banks and brokers to work well together here. If a bank can’t support a particular requirement, introducing the client to a broker gives them somewhere else to turn while preserving the wider banking relationship.

For the borrower, that introduction can make a considerable difference. They may have assumed that their bank’s answer was the end of the conversation, when there could be other funding options worth exploring.

Of course, we still have to establish whether the borrowing is suitable and achievable. But knowing where to take the enquiry and how to present it is a large part of the value a specialist broker brings.

FR: You mentioned owner-managed businesses. What do those clients particularly need from their broker?

Quite often, they need somebody who can take ownership of the funding process because they’re already busy running the business. If you’re managing staff, looking after customers and dealing with everything else that comes with being a business owner, finding time to speak to several lenders and compare their requirements isn’t straightforward.

That’s where we can help. We can establish what the business needs, gather the relevant information and approach lenders whose appetite fits the circumstances. Then we can explain the options in a way that helps the client make a decision.

And there’s a practical side to it as well. Clients need to know what we’re waiting for, what they need to do next and whether anything has changed. Keeping that moving is an important part of the service, particularly when the finance is tied to a property purchase or another business decision.

FR: What’s changing in the commercial mortgage market, and where do you see that making a difference for your clients?

It’s encouraging to see more options coming through, particularly given the refinancing challenges we’ve discussed. When repayments are increasing or a valuation comes back below expectations, having a wider choice of lenders gives us more scope to explore what might work for the client.

That said, another product only gets you so far. As a broker, you also need to establish whether the lender will consider the circumstances in front of you and what information they need to make a decision. A straightforward application process helps, especially when the client is busy running a business.

One big development is Alternative Commercial Mortgages, a new product from Alternative Bridging Corporation. It brings another option into longer-term commercial lending, including purchase, refinance and capital raising.

I’ve worked with Alternative Bridging Corporation on several transactions, particularly its overdraft product for landlords with multiple properties, and have found the team knowledgeable, responsive and supportive throughout. We already have a relationship with the team, and ACM gives us a different option for clients looking for longer-term funding. The ACM portal is user-friendly and simplifies the application process, which is welcome when you’re pulling together all the strands needed for a commercial mortgage.

FR: Finally, what would you like to see from lenders over the next 12 months?

Lower rates. I suspect I wouldn’t be the only broker to give you that answer.

More seriously, though, greater stability around pricing would really help. Clients need to understand what their borrowing is likely to cost so they can plan, and that becomes harder when the figures keep moving.

I’d also like to see more efficient quoting and application processes. If we can establish quickly whether a lender is likely to support a case and what it needs to assess it, we can give the client a clearer picture much sooner.

That doesn’t mean every enquiry needs an immediate yes. A clear answer, with a sensible explanation, gives us something useful to work with.

There’s a lot that lenders can do through straightforward processes and good communication. When those things work well, we can spend more time helping the client weigh up their options and make informed decisions.