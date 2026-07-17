'Trust and integrity are the backbone of every broker relationship': Sarah Evans, Primis and TMA

FR: Why are Primis and TMA increasing investment in recruitment and broker-facing support?

Primis and TMA have made some significant changes to strengthen our proposition for broker firms. Increasing investment in recruitment and broker-facing support has been a crucial part of that process as we want to be on hand to hear and respond to brokers’ needs quickly and effectively, wherever they are in the country or in their development as a business.

The aim is to support the UK’s community of mortgage and protection brokers in a way that is bespoke to each firm, whether they are looking to grow, improve performance, restructure their own business, or simply work out what support they need next. This investment is about making sure Primis and TMA can deliver that more effectively.

FR: What is the scope of your new role across both businesses?

My role covers recruitment across the Primis appointed representative network, the Linear Academy and the TMA DA Club. I focus on bringing new firms into our remit, while also supporting existing firms that are looking to grow, restructure or plan for the future. Working directly with firms, I help identify the right solutions to support their objectives, whether that be from the start-up stage right through to exit planning.

Because we operate across multiple brands, our broker community has access to a broader range of options, whether they need stronger day-to-day support, a different business structure or a longer-term growth plan.

We know that every business is different, so our approach is built around understanding what each firm needs and helping them move forward with confidence.

FR: What are brokers really looking for from networks and clubs in today’s market?

Brokers are looking for a flexible proposition that allows them to adapt to changes in their business, their customers’ needs and the wider market.

They want transparency on fees, great commercial terms and account management support they can rely on. They also want to know they are working with people who understand their needs, will help keep them safe and will give them straight-talking guidance.

Trust and integrity are the backbone of every broker relationship.

FR: What challenges do firms face when trying to grow, and how can they overcome them?

From regulatory change, market volatility and economic pressures to lead generation, recruitment and technology, firms can face a range of challenges when trying to grow.

Rarely do two firms face the exact same set of challenges, so the right support has to be tailored. Working with LSL gives firms access to that tailored support, whatever their challenges.

We fully understand that ‘our business is their business’ and, with a wide span of resources including leadership and mentorship programmes, recruitment support, market insight and skills development, we are well equipped to help firms overcome the hurdles they face.

FR: How does your frontline experience shape your approach to supporting advisers and driving recruitment?

In addition to spending eight years as head of sales at TMA, I was a financial adviser for 10 years, so I understand what brokers need in order to thrive, as well as the challenges they face day to day.

I have lived and breathed the broker journey for many years, and that shapes my approach. The key is to build a plan that reflects the direction each broker or firm wants to take. With the scale and breadth of support we have within LSL, we are able to accommodate that through a wide range of mortgage and protection models.