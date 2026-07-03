'We'll see a gradual increase in activity, however, this won't be a boom market': Adam Butler, Avamore

FR: Can you tell us a bit about yourself and your role at Avamore Capital?

My current position at Avamore Capital is sales and marketing director along with recently being appointed as a board member. I have spent my entire career within real estate finance starting as a broker in the residential sector. After several years as a broker, I made the decision to switch to the lending side of the industry and joined Vida Homeloans, subsequently moving to Hampshire Trust Bank before making the decision to join Avamore Capital in early 2020.

Although lockdown struck just before joining Avamore we continued lending throughout my first year and actually look back fondly on this time helping me to build my knowledge and cultivate some great new relationships. Initially joining as a relationship manager in 2022 I was promoted to head of sales and 18 months later took over the management of marketing.

FR: How would you sum up Avamore’s lending proposition to brokers and borrowers?

In two words: solution driven. We pride ourselves on not being a tick-box lender and strive to always find a solution to any scenario or challenge along the way. This is epitomised with our Part Complete product created several years ago when we identified a clear gap in the market and need for a product of this type.

We constantly push ourselves to provide as much certainty of funding as early as possible in a challenging market for brokers and borrowers, with our upfront credit committee before a client has spent a penny as well as our innovative platform providing us with clear and concise market data to give us confidence in a deal before we instruct professionals.

FR: What challenges are currently being faced in the development finance market and what solutions can Avamore provide?

From my perspective, the biggest challenge for developers today is that while the market is improving, viability remains under pressure. Planning delays continue to slow projects nationwide, land prices have risen significantly, and build costs, although more stable than in recent years, remain difficult to predict. On top of that, the sales market is taking longer to absorb stock, which impacts cash flow, project timelines and exit strategies.

At Avamore, we focus on being a solutions-led lender. We work closely with developers to structure funding around the realities of today's market. That might mean supporting phased developments to reduce upfront risk, providing appropriate leverage to maximise exit options.

We also understand that sales periods can be extended, so having a credible refinance or development exit strategy is more important than ever. Our ability to look at the bigger picture and tailor funding to individual projects allows us to help developers navigate these challenges while protecting profitability and maintaining momentum on site.

FR: How will the specialist lending market continue to evolve over the next 12 months?

I believe we'll see a gradual increase in activity, however, this won't be a boom market. Growth is likely to be selective, with lenders and developers focusing on sectors where there are strong underlying fundamentals.

We're already seeing increased interest in build-to-rent, student accommodation, senior living and other income-generating residential assets. These sectors benefit from strong demand, institutional investment and the ongoing shortage of housing supply across the UK.

For specialist lenders, the next 12 months will be less about competing on price and more about providing expertise, flexibility and certainty of execution. Developers need lending partners who understand the challenges they're facing and can adapt funding structures accordingly.

That's where we see our strength. The market is becoming more complex, and borrowers increasingly value lenders who can take a commercial view, move quickly and structure solutions that support projects from acquisition right through to exit. That's where specialist lenders will continue to play a critical role in the market's evolution.