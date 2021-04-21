FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Advise Wise launches new equity release fact find

Rozi Jones
|
21st April 2021
Jonathan Thirkill Advice Wise
"We are introducing a new way to do a fact find for advisers; a free, comprehensive online template, simple and easy to follow."

Advise Wise has launched a new customisable equity release fact find on its platform, accessible from the client’s case and integrated with the whole of market product search.

Advise Wise members can now manage a larger number of steps of their case through the Advise Wise platform; from product sourcing and KFI requests to the fact find completion, through CRM to store the customers’ contact details and documents.

The new fact find pre-populates the details already typed in on the case, including additional underwriting questions recently introduced on the Advise Wise platform. The questions are organised into specific sections that can be completed in any order, with the option to save and come back later, and a summary tab highlighting any missing fields to complete before generating the fact find.

Brokers can request to customise the Advise Wise fact find from the standard template to suit their compliance needs. The template can also be downloaded as a PDF, which is also stored for the adviser in the Advise Wise CRM.

Jonathan Thirkill, CEO at Advise Wise, commented: “We’re thrilled to introduce this innovation on our platform, to offer advisers additional support and provide them with a more complete service. In addition, with the possibility to customise the fact find, we want to meet all the different compliance requirements and make it even simpler for our members to complete it.

“Our online fact find is the result of an extensive period of market analysis. We know firms want the flexibility of their own fact find, whilst still benefiting from direct integration into product sourcing. We believe we are the first to truly deliver this to the later life market. It’s a big step forward in the digitalisation of the sourcing process.”

Jane Hanlon, mortgage club manager at Advise Wise, added: “We are introducing a new way to do a fact find for advisers; a free, comprehensive online template, simple and easy to follow. A valuable tool that comes with a built-in benefit calculator and prompts throughout the questions, to help our members collect all the relevant information, notes and soft facts.

“We have built our fact find with advisers’ needs in mind and around the latest Equity Release Council checklist and guidance, to make sure brokers can rely on the best possible template that covers all the standard key aspects to document the research leading to any recommendation.”

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.