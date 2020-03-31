FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Advise Wise platform launches Quick Quote feature

Advise Wise has also launched the option to view the full product criteria for each of the listed products.

Rozi Jones
|
31st March 2020
Jonathan Thirkill Advice Wise
"We are pleased to announce the latest and most requested feature we’ve developed for the platform."

Advise Wise has released a Quick Quote feature on its equity release platform, allowing advisers to view products from across the market in three clicks.

The Advice Wise later life lending platform launched in November 2019 and allows advisers to source equity release plans from across the whole of the market.

Advisers can now see how much their client can release before proceeding with the actual product sourcing and KFI request on one single platform.

Among the latest updates, Advise Wise has also launched the option to view the full product criteria for each of the listed products.

Jonathan Thirkill, CEO at Advise Wise, said: “We are pleased to announce the latest and most requested feature we’ve developed for the platform. The Quick Quote functionality is now available to our users and we are sure it will be an indispensable addition to Advise Wise.

“Advise Wise has been created with advisers in mind and our continuous efforts aim to make the platform always more efficient, to provide them with one powerful tool they can rely on to source products and manage their equity release cases.”

