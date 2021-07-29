FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Age Partnership appoints director of switching

Rozi Jones
|
29th July 2021
Matt Stirland Age Partnership
"Given the rapid growth in the volume of clients looking to have their plans reviewed, this is a huge role and Matt has already started to build on the existing switching team"

Following the launch of its switching service at the end of April, Age Partnership has appointed Matt Stirland as director of swithing to guide the department and support further growth.

Age Partnership’s CRO, Justin Wysocki, said: “Matt has been with us for two years, holding the position of head of equity release. His wealth of experience and knowledge in the sector made him an obvious fit for the executive director role. Given the rapid growth in the volume of clients looking to have their plans reviewed, this is a huge role and Matt has already started to build on the existing switching team as we don’t expect demand for this service to slow down any time soon.”

Matt Stirland added: “This is an exciting new role for both the business and myself as switching is going through such a rapid growth period at the minute. Since taking up my new role I have appointed four additional advisers to the switching team, taking it from 12 to 16. The new members are currently going through specialist training to enable them to provide the highest standard of advice to clients looking to move plans. In addition, we are also increasing the support functions within the team with the appointment of switching administrators and customer solutions specialists.

“It’s really clear that the vast majority of people who have contacted us about their existing equity release loans didn’t previously realise that they had an option to move plans. Some of these people are set to save tens of thousands of pounds over the life of their loan. It’s our responsibility as advisers to nurture a long term relationship with our clients, making sure that their plans remain fit for purpose at all stages of their life and personal circumstances.

“Switching plans may not be the right option for every client, but until we have that conversation we won’t be aware and some clients are in danger of missing out on huge potential savings.”

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.