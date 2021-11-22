Air Club reveals details of November Conference

"It promises to be a very informative series of sessions and we are looking forward to the advisory community joining us on the 25th November."

The Conference will focus on the key themes to come out of Air Club’s recent adviser census on the market – the need for the sector to rebrand to a wider later life lending approach and not just focus on equity release, to re-engage with both advisers and consumers, and to re-educate those groups on the range of solutions available.

Beginning at 9.30am, the Conference will open with a ‘State of the Nation’ update from Air Group CEO, Stuart Wilson, before keynote speaker, former Minister of State for Pensions, Steve Webb, gives his view on the 2022 economic outlook for older borrowers.

This will be followed by Air Distribution Director, Jon Tweed, who will provide expert insight into how firms can boost their later life lending business, and delegates will also hear directly from three Air Club members on their business journey and how best to secure the support you need for future growth and development.

There will then be a look forward to the 2022 Air Club physical conference which is taking place in June next year, plus a live Q&A session with both Stuart and Jon from Air Group.

Advisers can visit the following link to register: https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=7640710620702374&referrer=PR.

Stuart Wilson, CEO at Air Group, commented: “2022 is likely to be a significant year for the later life lending sector and we wanted our November conference to reflect that with a series of sessions on what advisory firms might expect in the 12 months ahead and how they can ensure they are in the best possible shape to benefit from the opportunities available.

“We are very fortunate to have Steve Webb providing the keynote speech on the economic outlook for 2022, while Jon Tweed and a number of our Air Club members will be outlining the range of support we have available to get the most out of your later life business.

“It promises to be a very informative series of sessions and we are looking forward to the advisory community joining us on the 25th November.”