Air Group partners with St. James’s Place

"Equity release and other later life lending options are increasingly becoming not only a mainstream choice but a key part of many advisers’ tool kits"

Air Group has partnered with wealth management group, St. James’s Place, to supply its suite of services to SJP's equity release-qualified advisers.

Having recently joined the Equity Release Council, SJP, which has offered equity release for over 15 years, will be offering additional support to its advisers by providing access to Air Sourcing and Air Club.

Stuart Wilson, CEO at Air Group, said: “Equity release and other later life lending options are increasingly becoming not only a mainstream choice but a key part of many advisers’ tool kits when it comes to retirement planning, estate planning and gifting. We are therefore delighted to have been chosen by a well-known brand like SJP to support them as they seek to upskill and develop their advisers who operate in this market.”

Paul Johnson, head of mortgages at St. James Place Wealth Management, commented: “With residential property not only playing an increasing role in retirement but also making up a larger proportion of many peoples’ assets, we want to offer our clients access to specialist highly-trained advisers. Our partnership with Air Group will help to ensure our advisers are at the forefront of market developments, as new plans and product features make equity release and other later life lending options a flexible financial planning tool for an increasing number of older clients.”